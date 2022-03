Gallery: Supreme Court nominee ignites pride, support among Black girls and women

Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson may be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court

Showing up, showing out Black girls and women from grade school to grandmas swell with pride at the prospect of a Black woman as a Supreme Court justice. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Young admirers Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin (D-IL) poses for photographs with two young champions of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on March 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Love from HBCU law students Law students from Southern University Law Center traveled from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on March 21, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) HBCUs for Judge Jackson Law students from Southern University Law Center traveled from Baton Rouge, LA, to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on March 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) One message: Confirm KBJ Supporters of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on March 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) SistHER Judge Law students from Southern University Law Center traveled from Baton Rouge, LA, to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) What's her name? KBJ! Supporters of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on March 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Showing up, showing out Black girls and women from grade school to grandmas swell with pride at the prospect of a Black woman as a Supreme Court justice. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

