Wendy Williams speaks out against Wells Fargo: ‘I want my money’

The 'queen of media' was sidelined from her eponymous show since last summer due to ongoing health issues

Wendy Williams says, “I want my money!” in a new clip shared on social media.

The self-described queen of media, 57, posted a video on Instagram Wednesday in which she calls out Wells Fargo for holding her bank account hostage amid concerns that the ailing TV host is not of sound mind.

“I’m tired of everyone speaking as if they’re me in this scenario,” Williams captioned the clip. “It’s time I let all of my 💕 loving 💕 supporters know what’s really been going on with Wendy 😉😊.”

As reported by theGrio, Williams has been sidelined from her eponymous show since last summer due to ongoing health issues. In February, it was reported that her attorney filed a petition asking a judge to force Wells Fargo to restore her access to an account holding “several million dollars,” according to court documents obtained by theGrio.

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money, and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money,” Williams said in the Instagram video, referring to her former financial advisor. “I want my money. This is not fair.”

The bank previously told the court its agreement with Williams allowed it to “pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction” if the company suspects “financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence,” according to Williams’ petition.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the bank noted that Williams’ financial advisor for the past 15 years is “a 23-year veteran of the financial services industry with an unblemished record.”

Williams accuses Schiller and Wells Fargo of having a “guardianship petition about keeping [her] away from [her] money.”

Television host Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

“This is not right and you know this is not fair. And this guy named Bernie Young, I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me,” she added.

“That was done with my American Express card. Bernie Young, you’re no good. And this is not fair… at all.”

Williams goes on to accuse a former doctor of sending her medical information to Schiller.

“Wells Fargo has used all this stuff to create the guardianship over me,” she added. “This is not right and certainly, this is not fair,” she reiterated.

Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter also spoke out this week about his lawsuit against Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor of The Wendy Williams Show. Last month it was announced that the daytime talker is being replaced this fall with Sherri Shepherd’s new talk show.

In this July 2014 photo, Sherri Shepherd (left) and Wendy Williams (right) pose for the cameras at Williams’ 50th birthday celebration at Out Hotel in New York City. (Photo: Rommel Demano/Getty Images)

As reported by theGrio, Hunter worked as executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show until his 2019 separation from Williams. He is accusing the company of wrongful termination, claiming he was fired “on the basis of his marital status, which is barred by the New York City Human Rights Law,” according to People.

“When it comes to whatever narratives that might be spun out there–regarding me, my entire family–I want to first and foremost say I truly respect all I was able to experience with my ex-wife and what we were able to accomplish,” said Hunter in an Instagram Live chat.

Williams called it quits on their marriage after he impregnated his long-time mistress, Sharina Hudson. In his Live, Hunter said that while he regrets the hurt it caused, he doesn’t regret the relationship or the child and that he wasn’t “trapped.”

“When it comes to my personal life, of what the public has been able to see in real-time, I take full accountability for my actions and understand how I might have hurt a lot of people,” Hunter said. “I did hurt somebody, for that, I wish her nothing but the best and wellness and support.”

Hunter claims Williams has had “two blood transfusions,” and that her unidentified members of her management team were denying her son access to her as well as the medical treatment she needed.

Hunter says that although he’s moved on, he remains ‘supportive’ of his ex and their son.

“I’m part of somebody else’s legacy, and then I’m establishing my own legacy for both of my kids…my beautiful kids, and my current lovely situation with my partner, my friend, my confidante,” he added.

“The support I will continue to have for my son. The support I will continue to have for his mom, no matter what takes place,” Hunter added.

Hunter is seeking $7 million in his lawsuit against Debmar-Mercury.

