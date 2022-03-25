Sen. Elizabeth Warren to headline ‘Have Her Back’ rally for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Judge Jackson’s historic nomination and background as a public defender will be highlighted at the event that features musical guests Chaka Khan and Yolanda Adams.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in during the Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill March 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images)

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson showed immense poise after testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, bookending her historic moment as the first Black woman to be nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court. In support of Judge Jackson’s nomination, Sen. Elizabeth Warren will deliver remarks at a special event honoring the former public defender along with a pair of musical titans.



This coming Monday (March 28), Sen. Warren, funk and soul legend Chaka Khan, and gospel great Yolanda Adams will converge in Washington, D.C. for the “Have Her Back” tribute in honor of Judge Jackson’s path to the nomination and her time as a public defender prior to her current role on the bench of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Sen. Warren will also shine a light on the role that public defenders play in the legal system, pointing to law professionals who represent individuals that otherwise cannot afford to secure representation. Along with performances from Khan and Adams, guests will also hear from National Legal Aid & Defender Association (NLADA) President & CEO April Frazier Camara and National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL) Executive Director Lisa Monet Wayne.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 21: Law students from Southern University Law Center traveled from Baton Rouge, LA, to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on March 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, will begin four days of nomination hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The ”Have Her Back” tribute was produced by Demand Justice, NLADA, and NACDL, along with event partners Black Lives Matter, MoveOn, and United State of Women.



If confirmed, Judge Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman and public defender to serve on the bench of the highest court in the land.

