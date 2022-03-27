Beyoncé opens Oscars 2022 with performance from Compton tennis court

The superstar performed "Be Alive," nominated for Best Original Song, from "King Richard."

Loading the player...

The 94th Academy Awards began with a performance from Beyoncé, who opened the show with her song, “Be Alive,” from the Richard Williams biopic King Richard.

The Grammy winner performed the track at a remote, outdoor tennis court in Compton, California, the Los Angeles neighborhood where the Williams family lived. She was joined by a large musical ensemble, including a string section and all-female dancers, who were all wearing lime green, matching the stage set.

Each of the dancers wore their hair in braids with beads, matching the style of the Williams sisters as young tennis phenoms, and as worn in the film’s climax.

US singer-songwriter Beyonce performs during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The song is nominated for Best Original Song from the film King Richard, a biopic about Serena and Venus Williams’ father and tennis coach, Richard Williams. This is Beyoncé’s first Academy Award nomination.

Also nominated in that category are “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, performed by Sebastian Yatra, Billie Eilish and Finneas for the Bond theme song “No Time to Die,” Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy,” from Belfast, and Reba McEntire’s “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.

Each of the song nominees will perform at the ceremony, with the exception of Morrison, who had scheduling conflicts that permitted him from appearing. The surprise hit from Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” will also be performed.

US singer-songwriter Beyonce performs during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“Be Alive” is one of six Oscar nominations for King Richard. Other nominations include Best Picture, Will Smith for Best Actor, and Aunjanue Ellis for Best Supporting Actress.

Many fans were delighted to see Beyonce perform at the Oscars, and took to social media to display their admiration.

The craft. The artistry.



She continues to remind us that there is no other.



QUEEN. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VBE6LQSntZ — Chantal Rochelle ♑️ (@chantalrochelle) March 28, 2022

Get into the all of Beyoncé’s background dancers and instrumentalists in Ivy Park!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SMA6DqWnnD — Chris Witherspoon (@WitherspoonC) March 28, 2022

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!