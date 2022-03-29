Anthony Anderson’s wife, Alvina Anderson, files for divorce after 22 years of marriage

Anderson’s wife has filed for divorce for a second time, citing irreconcilable differences

Anthony Anderson and his wife, Alvina Anderson, initially called it quits in 2015 but appeared to reconcile. It seems, however, that their relationship remained rocky as the wife of the black-ish star recently filed once again to end their marriage.

Alvina filed for divorce for a second time on March 25, citing irreconcilable differences, PEOPLE reports. When she first filed, Alvina listed April 1, 2014, as the separation date and asked for spousal support. She later dismissed her divorce filing, theGrio reported. This time around, the court documents list “TBD” as the date they will separate.

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart attend the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema (Getty Images)

Per the report, the latest filing lists the following as separate property: “All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by [Alvina] prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,” the documents state.

Anthony and Alvina met when they both attended Howard University in Washington, D.C. They married in September 1999 and share two adult children, Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26.

Actor Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 4, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

In a 2021 interview with Parade magazine, Anthony revealed how he and Alvina first met.

“My sophomore year [1989], her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having,” he explained.

“My wife answered the door. I was like, “I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we’re having.” Stacey didn’t show up, but my wife did – and we have been together ever since that night.”

In related news, Anderson recently shared that actress Tracee Ellis Ross, his on-screen wife on the hit ABC series black-ish, was not fond of him when they initially started working together.

“Tracee didn’t like me for maybe 10 years,” he told Parade magazine, “As we were walking onto the stage [to co-host the Vibe Awards in 2005] there was a loud sound over the speaker, and I said, ‘Tracee? Did you fart?’ The audience loved it, but what I did not know is how offended Tracee was by that comment.”

He added, “She really didn’t start liking me until we were midway through the first season of black-ish, and so we laugh about it now.”

