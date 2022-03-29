Whoopi Goldberg says she ‘takes apologies seriously’ in Will Smith discussion on ‘The View’

The shocking moment from the 94th Annual Academy Awards has been a hot topic this week on the daytime talk show

The fallout from the Oscars altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock continues and the women of The View have their takes on the hottest topic this week.

During Sunday’s Oscars broadcast, Will Smith took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. The moment immediately went viral and has sparked a massive debate around the moment, what it means in the world of popular culture, and more.

This week on The View, the co-hosts broke down the debate. Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg had plenty to say about Smith’s apology.

Whoopi Goldberg on the set of the daytime talk series “The View.” (Jenny Anderson/ABC via AP)

“I would just like to say, I take people’s apologies seriously…I do,” Goldberg said. “You know people say, ‘Well they’re just apologizing so they can get back on,’ maybe they are apologizing because they realize they really did something stupid.”

She continued, “Apologies are important and there are people that use them as cards…I’m not sure that that’s what he was doing.” She added, “I accept what he said because I know how important it is to have people say, ‘I hear you.’ So I heard you, and I’m glad you did it.”

WILL SMITH APOLOGIZES TO CHRIS ROCK: The actor apologized for slapping comedian Chris Rock following a joke he made about wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the #Oscars — #TheView panel weighs in after Smith’s mother spoke out saying she was “surprised” by his behavior. pic.twitter.com/j1Vana6eAX — The View (@TheView) March 29, 2022

Yesterday, Goldberg also came to the actor’s defense when some of the co-hosts speculated he may get his Oscar taken away due to the controversy. Goldberg is a board member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which awards the Oscars.

She shared on Monday, “We’re not going to take that Oscar from him. There will be consequences I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’re going to do, particularly because Chris said ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges.’”

Hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro took a harder stance on the altercation.

“I think Will was immature, I think he was childish and he was violent,” Hostin said. “That’s something we tell our children not to do. Our children would be suspended from school for that.”

Will Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, Smith posted his apology on Monday evening, in which he directly referenced Rock, the Williams family, and more. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he shared. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Check out the full apology, below:

