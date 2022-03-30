‘Love Match Atlanta’ reveals Bravo premiere date

The new show set to premiere in May takes viewers into the world of matchmaking in the Southern city

Your next favorite reality series is coming to Bravo. Love Match Atlanta will premiere this May on the popular channel, taking viewers into the fast-paced world of matchmaking in the major city.

The series joins reality shows like Kandi & The Gang and The Real Housewives on Bravo. In the docuseries, “each of the matchmakers, who are both friends and frenemies, use their distinct methodology, charm, and skill while competing for the hearts and dollars of Black Atlanta’s most eligible singles,” per the official description.

Love Match Atlanta

Credit: Bravo

The show introduces viewers to a brand new cast of television personalities who happen to be professional matchmakers at the top of their game. The cast includes Ming Clark, Joseph Dixon, Kelli Fisher, Tana Gilmore, and Shae Primus.

In the trailer, Clark says, “Matchmaking is a small world and we all know each other, so you’ve gotta keep your singles close and your competition closer.”

By following these successful matchmakers, the show celebrates Black love not only in their professional lives but in their personal ones as well.

“These professionals balance the drama in their own lives as they hustle to match high-profile singles who are on the hunt for the ultimate relationship and willing to pay top dollar,” the synopsis continues.

“We are here to make matches and we’re also here to make money,” Clark teases in the clip, which previews plenty of drama and tension between the casemates as well. Still, at the clip’s end, she says, “Remember, it’s all about love.”

The new series premieres Sunday, May 8 at 10 p.m., before moving to its official timeslot of 9 p.m. on May 15. For more on the show, cast descriptions, and more, head to the official Bravo site, here.

