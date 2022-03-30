Twitter reacts to Fox’s Jeanine Pirro likening Oscar slapgate to ‘the hood’

Pirro believes all Blacks "reside in 'the hood' because she resides among folks who wear their hoods," one Twitter user wrote.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is being dragged on Twitter for a racist crack she made about what is being dubbed “slapgate.” Pirro was among those commenting on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock for joking about wife Jada Pinkett Smith during Sunday’s live broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards.

The slap heard around the world has inspired think pieces galore and continues to trend on social media. During a segment of Fox News talk show The Five Monday, Pirro added her opinion to the mix — with a dash of old-fashioned racism, according to The Independent.

Fox News figure Jeanine Pirro (left) is being dragged on Twitter for taking a racist swipe at actor Will Smith (right) for slapping Chris Rock at Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony. (Photos: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and David Livingston/Getty Images)

The Five co-host Dana Perino asked Pirro for her opinion on the confrontation.

“I think that the Oscars are not the ‘hood, I think it’s not a bar,” Pirro responded. “I don’t think you march up on stage because a guy makes a joke of your wife, which honestly, I think is complimentary. She could do ‘GI Jane 2.’ Jada Smith’s got a fabulous body, and she’s beautiful, as was Demi Moore in that film.”

On Fox, Jeanine Pirro says "the Oscars are not the hood" pic.twitter.com/qG78GxY5XR — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 28, 2022

“But aside from all that,” Pirro continued, “in the middle of an event, where people are going to get awards in their chosen profession, and this guy takes it upon himself to disrupt the event, to go up on stage, to commit violence on stage, then come back and curse out so we can’t even put on television what he says because he feels slighted by a joke.”

Her comments lit up the Twittersphere. “Jeanine Pirro thinks all black folks ~ even those worth $350M ~ reside in “the hood” because she resides among folks who wear their hoods,” one user wrote.

You do realize "the Oscars are not the hood" is an obviously racist thing to say.



Jeanine Pirro thinks that the Oscars are a white neighborhood where Black people only visit. — Joel Keith (@MayNotBeJoking) March 29, 2022

“How the f**k is this alt-right racist neo-nazi @JudgeJeanine still on television?” asked another. “Her words again and again are a megaphone for #whitesupremacy.”

Pirro was not the only The Five host who had a racist take on the incident. Co-host Jesse Watters implied Smith was not arrested because he was Black, and said it was ”the first time I’ve seen the media cover Black-on-Black crime.”

Smith has since apologized for staining the night he won the Best Actor Academy Award for King Richard, writing, in part, in a statement on Instagram: “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.”

“I am embarrassed,” he noted, “and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

