Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Will Smith’s Oscar slap revealed in new video

A new viral clip shows Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction to her husband striking Chris Rock after a joke about her hair.

New video footage of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars has emerged showing Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to the incident.

The video, first shared on TikTok by user @350hoodhero, shows a 40-second clip of Smith walking back to his seat after striking Rock for making a joke at Pinkett Smith’s expense. In this clip, from the vantage point of the audience, you see a new rear angle Pinkett Smith’s as her husband made his way back to his seat.

Rock made a quip about Pinkett Smith’s low cut, referencing G.I. Jane, a 1997 film in which star Demi Moore shaved her head. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a disorder that causes hair loss, in which she has spoken publicly about. Smith took offense to the joke, walked up to Rock, and hit him in the face.

The new clip shows Pinkett Smith laughing after Rock stated, “Will Smith just smacked the s– out of me.” The footage shows Pinkett Smith looking at her husband as he yelled at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—- mouth.”

When Rock responded with, “Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” Smith said the statement again, with more anger. Rock said, “I’m going to, okay?,” followed by “That was the…greatest night in the history of television,” at which Pinkett Smith seemed to also chuckle.

Previously available clips of the incident only showed the footage from the telecast. Pinkett Smith was visibly unamused with Rock’s joke, even as Smith was seen smiling before he stormed the stage.

Smith, who later won the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard apologized to Rock on his Instagram page. Pinkett Smith’s only public reaction to the incident was a Tuesday Instagram post with the caption, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Rock’s only comment about the incident came on Wednesday during the first night of his Ego Death World Tour in Boston. The comic said during his performance that he’s “still kind of processing what happened.”

