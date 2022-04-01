Man arrested for murder of LaKevia Jackson, mother of rapper Young Thug’s son

Joshua Fleetwood is accused of fatally shooting Jackson after a dispute at a bowling alley in Atlanta

An arrest was made in connection to the murder of the mother of rapper Young Thug’s teenage son.

As reported by TMZ, Joshua Fleetwood was taken into custody Thursday by the Atlanta Police Department and charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Atlanta police announce that they have arrested the man accused of murdering Young Thug’s baby mother LaKevia Jackson.



LaKevia is the mother of Young Thug 14-year-old child Kyvion. RIP and hopefully her family gets justice 🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/8ao6GdmbxM — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 1, 2022

Fleetwood is accused of fatally shooting LaKevia Jackson, the 31-year-old mother of rapper Young Thug‘s 14-year-old son, Kyvion Jackson, after a dispute at a bowling alley in Atlanta on March 17.

“On scene officers found a deceased adult female with multiple gunshot wounds. Atlanta Police Homicide detectives responded and began their investigation,” Anthony W. Grant of the Atlanta Police Department previously shared with Entertainment Tonight in a statement.

“Preliminary information indicates that the incident began with a dispute over a bowling ball which escalated to gunfire. The investigation is continuing. Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light.”

A friend who was with Jackson the night she was killed said that after the dispute inside the bowling alley Fleetwood waited for her in the parking lot and ambushed the victim as she was leaving, opening fire and killing her instantly.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby. …I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said, ‘She’s not breathing!’” said LaKevia’s mother, Sherina Jackson, as reported by CBS 46 in Atlanta. “I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

“This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball,” APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said following the shooting, per the local news affiliate. “We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again, and this is an escalated dispute, so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible. We know who you are, so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

Update on 1959 Metropolitan Parkway Homicide



Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have made an arrest in the March 17, 2022 murder of Lakevia Jackson. https://t.co/JNHl4EP58m pic.twitter.com/pr5mgMaqPa — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) April 1, 2022

Following the arrest of the shooter, Woolfolk said Fleetwood was previously arrested 16 times on charges including fraud, narcotics, fleeing police, and criminal trespass, according to Lt. Woolfolk on Twitter.

Fleetwood is reportedly being held in the Fulton County Jail. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in court Friday morning.

Young Thug has not publicly commented on Jackson’s death.

