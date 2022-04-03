Questlove, Trevor Noah joke about Oscars slap at 2022 Grammys

Questlove earned Best Documentary at the Oscars moments after the infamous 'slap' last week

The slap head round the world continues to dominate pop culture. At the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday, host Trevor Noah and presenter Questlove joked about the shocking Oscars moment during the highly anticipated ceremony.

As theGrio previously reported, last week’s Oscars made major headlines after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live on stage, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. The moment sent reverberations throughout the Hollywood industry and beyond, with many chiming in with their takes on the altercation.

Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Moments after the slap, Rock presented the Best Documentary Oscar to Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson for his documentary, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). A week later during the biggest night in music, Questlove and Noah referenced the shocking incident.

When introducing the ceremony, Noah joked to the audience, “Don’t even think of this as an award show. It’s a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, sing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night.”

He then added, “So let’s get straight into it.”

Later, Questlove presented the Grammy for Song of the Year, which went to Silk Sonic for their hit song, “Leave the Door Open.”

Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The musician joked in his speech, “All right, I am going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me. As they say it is far better to give than to receive. Well, I’m not so sure about that because last Sunday it felt pretty good to receive.” Earlier that night, Questlove took home the Grammy for Best Music Film for Summer of Soul.

As theGrio previously reported, Smith has apologized for the incident, and also resigned from the film academy. In his statement released on Friday, Smith stated he will, “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

The next board meeting for the film academy is set to take place on April 18, when, per their official statement, they will, “take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”

