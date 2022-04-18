Colin Kaepernick says he’s willing to be backup in NFL during rare interview

Kaepernick sat down with the hosts of 'I AM ATHLETE' and revealed what many have been wondering for years.

Former NFL quarterback turned activist, Colin Kaepernick told former NFL stars Chad Johnson, Adam “Pacman” Jones, and Brandon Marshall during an episode of “I AM ATHLETE,” that he would return to the NFL even if it meant signing on as a backup quarterback.

“I just need that opportunity to walk through the door,” Kaepernick said, as reported by TMZ.

The full interview will air later Monday on I AM ATHLETE’s official YouTube channel.

Marshall asked Kaepernick if he would play a minimized role similar to that of Carmelo Anthony who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for the veteran’s minimum (approximately $2.6 million) to remain in the league.

Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout in Riverdale, Ga. . (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick said.

“But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

The former 49ers quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 when he began to kneel during the National Anthem as a demonstration against police violence and social justice.

He sued the National Football League for allegedly blackballing him and collusion. He settled the suit in 2019 for an undisclosed amount. Despite his history with the league, Kaepernick has maintained that he wants to play professional football again.

He has regularly released footage of himself working out and told sportscaster Niko Tamurian last month that the best way for NFL teams to see what he is capable of is to bring him in for a tryout. He added, “We just want the opportunity to walk in the door and show them what I can do.”

“And,” he added, “I think my talent, my skill set will speak for itself.”

Kaepernick’s children’s book, I Color Myself Different, a moving true story about identity, race, and self-love debuted this week on The New York Times’ Children’s Picture Books bestseller list at number four.

