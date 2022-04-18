Kendrick Lamar announces title, release date for his new album

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, dropping May 13, will be Lamar's fifth and final album on Top Dawg Entertainment.

The wait is over. Kendrick Lamar has announced the title and release date for his next album. The 14-time Grammy-winning rapper is dropping Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on May 13.

Lamar, 34, posted a formal press release regarding the album on his Instagram page on Monday. Writing as coming “from the desk of oklama,” the release briefly stated the following:

“The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00 a.m. PT in Los Angeles, CA:

Album: ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’

Release date: 5/13/2022

All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only. Appreciate your patience.”

The release is located in a black folder on his oklama.com web page. The website launched in 2021. Located on the website’s front page inside another folder titled “nu thoughts,” Lamar announced that his forthcoming album would be his final album with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” Lamar wrote. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers will be the follow-up to Lamar’s 2017 album, DAMN.

DAMN. extended Lamar’s run as one of the biggest rappers in the world. It went triple-platinum, featured his first solo Billboard 100 number one single, “Humble,” took home five Grammys, and became the first rap album to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.

Since then, Lamar has kept a low profile. He recorded only a handful of guest verses for other artists, including Busta Rhymes’ 2020 single, “Look Over Your Shoulder,” and two features on cousin Baby Keem’s 2021 debut album, The Melodic Blue.

One of Lamar’s two Baby Keem collaborations, “Family Ties,” received two nominations at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The song was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, winning the latter.

