Ohio State honors Dwayne Haskins at spring football game

Haskins, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who was killed in an auto accident, was remembered at his alma mater.

Loading the player...

In the wake of his tragic death, Dwayne Haskins was honored during a football game Saturday at his alma mater, Ohio State University.

Haskins was killed on April 9 after being struck by a vehicle in Florida. He was 24 years old.

Per NFL.com, Haskins’ former university honored him with a moment of silence before the kickoff and players sported “DH” decals on their helmets. Buckeye coaches wore “DH” pins and Haskins’ initials were also painted on the turf near the 5-yard line at the stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

Fans and alumni also honored Haskins with a memorial outside of the stadium in an area known as the Horseshoe.

According to NFL.com, 11 current players played with Haskins in 2018.

The Ohio State team also honored Haskins with a tribute video and head coach Ryan Day led an on-field prayer.

“He’s an inspiration, he always has been,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said in a post-game press conference. “Dwayne was a great human being, first and foremost, and he definitely left a legacy here. He changed the culture of quarterbacks here, throwing 50 passing touchdowns, and that’s definitely what intrigued me to come here.”

Stroud wore Haskins’ No. 7 jersey during the scrimmage on Saturday.

As previously reported, Haskins, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was killed in an auto accident in South Florida earlier this month.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!