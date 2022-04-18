Serena Williams wants to see more films about the lives of herself, sister Venus

"I had a rough journey," the tennis legend said. "I didn’t do well and then I did. It’s a lot of drama.”

Tennis legend Serena Williams said that she is interested in seeing more films about the lives of herself and her sister, Venus.

In an interview with Insider, Williams said, “King Richard had a perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court. Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction. It’s two completely different stories.”

She added that her life story isn’t identical to her sister’s. “I had a rough journey,” she said. “I didn’t do well and then I did. It’s a lot of drama. It’s a telenovela.”

(L-R) Serena Williams and Venus Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. “King Richard” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Williams noted, “Growing up in the public eye, you really are affected by what people say. But there was a point where I said, ‘I don’t care what people think.’ God made us able to make our own decisions, and if people don’t want to like me or what I do, that’s okay. Get in line — there’s going to be a long waiting list.”

In the interview with Insider, Williams added that she struggles with work-life balance as it relates to being a mom to her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia.

“Mom guilt is real. I always feel so guilty when I’m doing something on my own,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m a good mom, and I don’t know if my method works, but I’m very hands-on with my daughter, and it was the same with our parents. So I’ve set really good boundaries, but then after work, I’m going right to my daughter. And that’s amazing and good, but now it’s like, ‘Okay, what happens to Serena?’”

The film about the Williams sisters’ journey to stardom was centered on their relationship with their father, Richard, who was also their coach. He was portrayed by Will Smith, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the role. The moment was marred when the star went onstage earlier in the night and slapped comedian Chris Rock, who had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The slap has had lasting effects, with Will Smith resigning from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences and being banned from Academy events for the next 10 years.

