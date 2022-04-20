Jacqueline Avant murderer sentenced to life in prison

Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty last month to fatally shooting the philanthropist during a December home invasion.

Loading the player...

Aariel Maynor, the man convicted in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, was sentenced to 190 years in prison on Tuesday. The man pleaded guilty to the death of the philanthropist.

The wife of legendary music and entertainment mogul Clarence Avant was struck by bullets fired by Maynor when he broke into the couple’s Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills on Dec. 1. Reports say Maynor shot Avant with his long barrel assault pistol during the home invasion. Avant, 81, died from her wounds at the hospital.

Producer Clarence Avant and wife Jackie arrive at The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards ceremony held at the Wilshire Ebell Theater on Feb. 9, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Clarence, 91, was also in the house at the time of the home invasion but wasn’t injured, nor was a security guard the suspect also fired rounds at while fleeing the scene.

Maynor, 30, was apprehended on Dec. 6, and was charged with murder, attempted murder, residential burglary with a person present, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was previously convicted of robbery and causing great bodily injury and was out on parole for only three months before the Dec. 1 shooting.

On Dec. 17, Maynor pleaded not guilty upon his arraignment. However, in March, he changed his plea to guilty on each of the charges before the case went to trial, Deadline reported.

Jacqueline Avant Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

During his sentencing, the judge was given a letter written on behalf of Nicole Avant, daughter of Jacqueline and Clarence, former United States Ambassador to the Bahamas, and wife of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. She wrote a heartfelt reaction to the sentencing and to the crime that took the life of her mother.

The letter was obtained by TMZ:

“There are no words to describe the nightmare we have endured because of the cruel and vicious acts of the defendant,” Nicole wrote. “To have her life brutally taken from us and the countless people who depended on her support, love, and generosity is devastating and we will suffer from not only her loss but also how it occurred, for the rest of our lives.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!