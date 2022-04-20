Jenavious Janvier is missing, and police need your help

The 12-year-old Florida boy was last seen Monday in Deerfield Beach wearing his school uniform.

Loading the player...

A 12-year-old boy from Deerfield Beach, Florida, is missing and police are asking for assistance from the public to find him.

Jenavious Janvier was last seen on Monday wearing his school uniform — a red polo shirt, khaki pants, and gray shoes, according to the Miami Herald. He was also carrying a Fortnite backpack when he was last seen on April 18, around 4:30 p.m.

The boy is approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs 70 pounds. He was last spotted near 700 Northwest 40th Street in Deerfield Beach.

Jenavious Janvier (Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public. They released a photo and details about Jenavious via Twitter, asking anyone who may know anything about the boy’s whereabouts to contact Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the office’s non-emergency number at 954-764- 4357 (HELP).

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!