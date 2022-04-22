Omarosa Manigault Newman, ex-‘Apprentice’ star, to recoup $1.3M in legal fees from Trump

Trump's team sued his former aide in 2018 alleging that her memoir violated a non-disclosure agreement

The Trump campaign has been ordered to pay Omarosa Manigault Newman more than $1.3 million in legal fees in a case related to her Unhinged memoir.

Trump’s team sued his former aide in 2018 alleging that the book violated her non-disclosure agreement. The American Arbitration Association disagreed and awarded Manigault Newman more than $1.3 million for legal fees in the judgment on Tuesday, Business Insider reports.

As reported previously by theGrio, Manigault Newman’s 368-page exposé — Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, provides intimate, first-hand details about Trump’s contentious and controversial presidential politics and behavior.

Some of the shocking reveals from the book include accusations about Trump’s alleged infidelity, his disturbing behavior towards his daughter Ivanka, and Omarosa saying it was normal for Trump to ask about her sex life. She also claims she never signed a non-disclosure agreement.

In Tuesday’s judgment, Trump’s campaign was ordered to pay Manigault Newman $1,293,568.75 toward attorney’s fees and $17,304.73 for additional expenses, totaling $1,310,873.48, according to the report.

“First-year law student vs. #45’s entire legal team. (David vs. Goliath) … … Now pardon me as I get back to studying for my Contract Law final exam,” Manigault Newman tweeted on Wednesday in response to the judgment.

First year law student vs. #45’s entire legal team. (David vs. Goliath)👩🏾‍💻…

… Now pardon me as I get back to studying for my Contract Law final exam. @SouthernULaw https://t.co/Cs25tyUnOj — Omarosa (@OMAROSA) April 20, 2022

Manigault Newman was fired as Trump’s aide in December 2017 by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly, who cited “integrity issues.” She would go on to release secret audio recordings of White House officials, including the bombshell conversation with Kelly, who she claims is racist.

Following the release of her memoir, then-President Trump called her a ‘dog’ in a tweet, theGrio reported. Trump wrote: “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog.”

In response to her latest legal victory over the Trump campaign, Manigault Newman’s lawyer John Phillips said in a statement to CNBC that he hopes the ruling will “empower other lawyers to stand up and fight for the whistleblower and vocal critic against the oppressive machine.”

A person familiar with the case told POLITICO that Trump’s legal team is “going to challenge the award in court.”

