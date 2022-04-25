Michigan Dems denounce right-wing radio host for racist comments on families

Conservative media personality Randy Bishop filed last week to run for the state senate as a Democrat



A conservative radio host in Michigan has come under fire for saying traditional families should be all white.

As reported by The Detroit News, right-wing talk show host Randy Bishop, a.k.a. “Trucker Randy” said during a recent broadcast that, “a family should be a white mom, white dad, and white kids.”

Bishop reportedly made the comments on an episode of his radio show, “Your Defending Fathers,” that aired in late March. During his racially charged rant, he noted that every commercial “has a biracial mom and dad.”

“Can’t even watch a college basketball tournament without commercials telling me I have to feel guilty because I think a family should be a white mom, a white dad and white kids,” Bishop said, Deadline Detroit reports. “They want us to die and go away. And they’re going to try to do it through politics this year. Well, we have got to be just as smart.”

Randy Bishop, a Michigan right-wing radio host, just filed to run for state Senate. On his 3/31 show, he said:



– The "LGBTQXYZ" community is "confused" about "what's between their legs."



– VP Harris "is not Black."



– A family should be "a white mom, a white dad & white kids." pic.twitter.com/J0APSzaICX — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 25, 2022

He also called out the growing trend in media, specifically television commercials, that are “trying to take away the male’s masculinity.”

“Have you noticed that every single white guy in a TV commercial now is either stupid, dependent on a woman, or a complete rumbling, stumbling, bumbling idiot,” Bishop said. “Just take note of it. White men, especially middle-aged white men, are complete idiots in these commercials.”

Bishop filed last week to run for the state senate as a Democrat but Michigan’s Democratic Party has condemned his remarks and refused to support his campaign.

In a Facebook post, the party said it is “deeply insulting” that Bishop would align himself with them.

“Views such as the ones Trucker Randy Bishop espouses have no place in the Democratic Party. Candidates who say or believe these things are not welcome. Randy Bishop is not a Democrat,” the party wrote.

“He is a dishonest minor social media personality that enjoys getting attention from making outrageous statements. He shows nothing but disrespect to our system of government by using a run for office to promote his personal agenda, entirely based on lies, hate, and fear. Disgusting racist belief systems are not welcome in the Democratic Party and frankly should not be welcome in any political party or community.”

Bishop, who has two felony fraud convictions, previously ran for office as a Republican. Several prominent Republicans have been guests on his radio show, including Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake), House candidate Robert Regan and GOP Attorney General nominee Matt DePerno, per the report.

State Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) said on Twitter that Bishop is “masquerading as a Dem.”

“With dangerous views such as this, this individual masquerading as a Dem has no business anywhere near any branch or level of government or in policymaking,” she wrote. “Calling for the erasure of entire families/groups of people, is another example of & in line with the backwards, heinous views & actions clinging to white supremacy that we’ve been seeing in anti-history & anti-LGBTQ bills & it’ll only get worse w/someone like this in office.”

Bishop, who is currently facing a disturbing the peace charge, had some of his far-right pages shut down by Facebook in 2020, according to the report.

