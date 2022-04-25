It’s Lingerie Day. What are you wearing tonight?

As one of our most trusted lingerie experts hangs up her garter belt, there are ample Black-owned brands to get more intimate with.

These days, if it seems every day is a holiday, you’re probably right—and not every random holiday is cause for recognition. But just a week before National Lingerie Day on April 25, Cora Harrington, one of intimate apparel’s most trusted experts and founder of the blog “The Lingerie Addict,” made an announcement for her blog’s 14-year anniversary: she would be closing the site at the end of April, citing a desire to pursue other interests.

“The Lingerie Addict has been a part of my life since my early 20s. The prospect of suddenly having life without it feels scary,” she wrote fans of the blog, which resulted in the release of the 2018 tome In Intimate Detail: How to Choose, Wear, and Love Lingerie.

“Now I feel like I’m on the cusp of something big and exciting in a different way,” she continued. “I want to see what’s next. And to do that, I have to let The Lingerie Addict go.”

While The Lingerie Addict‘s archives will still be available and there may be a later iteration to come, the site’s closing will nevertheless be a loss to the diverse community of lingerie lovers Harrington created, one she acknowledged in a recent interview with The New York Times.

“The Lingerie Addict has always been about being a ‘body-snark-free zone’ where we don’t talk about people’s bodies, don’t judge people’s bodies,” she told the outlet. “It’s always been about being an inclusive environment for lingerie that is welcoming to sex workers, to trans people, to queer people, to nonbinary people.”

With that in mind and in honor of Cora Harrington’s innovative approach to lingerie appreciation, here are seven Black-owned brands you should be shopping—most of which also happen to also have been endorsed by the expert herself.

Alonuko

They had us at “corset.” While we don’t believe every waist needs to be snatched (let alone at all times), we can’t think of a better way to do it than in one of the sleek and sexy styles from Alonuko. Trust—it’s the finery we’ll be wearing under all our fancy dressing, moving forward.

d.bleu.dazzled

Some things are just better with bling, and intimates are no exception, according to d.bleu.dazzled. No wonder these sparkling intimates have become a fave of celebs and their stylists alike…you just have to decide how much sparkle you want to show.

Liberté

Full disclosure: I’ve known Liberté‘s founder, Amber Tolliver since over a decade ago when we were both models. But those years definitely taught the woman well—she knows her way around lingerie. Specializing in “everyday elegance,” it’s worth noting that the brand is one of the few labels that is both luxe and inclusive, running up to a 38H and 2XL.

Love, Vera

Skin-toned, sexy and wireless? Yes, please! But if you like it lacy with a bit more structure, Love, Vera‘s got that too—and most likely in the perfect hue for you, up to an H cup. Even better: their sales are phenomenal, so stock up!

O’jai Lingerie

Ojai Lingerie prides itself on curating “conscious + comfy” underthings, but don’t count out the sensuality. From lacy little nothings to cozy robes, this online marketplace has you covered—and is an ideal online shopping destination for Mother’s Day.

Sanctuaire

Don’t mind us, we’re just here for the house label caftans (is there anything better to wear at home?). But while you’re visiting Sanctuaire, check out their extensive selection of primarily Black-owned self-care indulgences…because sexy starts from the inside out. (And did we mention Mother’s Day is coming?)

Savage X Fenty

C’mon, you already know. One look at Rihanna’s maternity style (or her star-studded and super-inclusive annual runway presentations) should tell you why Savage X Fenty has been such a success: Rih may be bad, but she’s perfectly good at it—and has something for every taste and most sizes. Plus, whether you’re looking to overhaul your own lingerie collection or buy something for a man in your life, the subscription and sale prices are stellar.

