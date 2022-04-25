Jasmine Davis to leave ‘The Chi’ ahead of season 5

Davis plays the popular character Imani on the Showtime series

The Chi is entering its fifth season with some casting changes. Jasmine Davis, who appears in the show as Imani, has announced her departure.

Davis took to social media to announce the decision, writing, “Due to the many inquiries I’m officially announcing I will not be part in Season 5 of @SHOTheChi and I will no longer be part of #thechi/#disneyproduction. Sending a BIG THANKS to all my family and supporters/fans who have embraced me with along this journey.”

Jasmine Davis as Imani in THE CHI, “A Couple, Two, Three”. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Sisson/SHOWTIME.

When asked by a fan about exactly why she was leaving the series, she responded that “the reasons will be discussed at a later time.” She later added, “what’s in [the] dark will come to the light.”

While Davis has not explicitly stated her reasoning for departing the series, the inclusion of “#disneyproduction” on her post could refer to the current controversy for their support of one of Florida’s most recently passed bills.

As theGrio previously reported, Disney has taken a lot of heat for their financial affiliation with the sponsors of what has become known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The legislation, signed into law last month by Florida governor Ron DeSantis, censors classroom discussions surrounding sexual orientation or expression. The bill is opposed by many LGBT+ activists as well as others concerned about the dangers the bill will present to LGBTQ+ youth, many of whom are safest in their schools.

Ira Madison III, Lena Waithe, and Jason Mitchell attend Showtime’s “The Chi” on April 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Chi, created by Lena Waithe, has been a hit for Showtime and is returning for its fifth season in June. Davis, a popular recurring guest star, was not contractually obligated to continue on the show. Her departure was confirmed by 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studio, per Deadline.

