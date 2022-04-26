Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove and more among Webby Award winners

Author Roxane Gay and actress Laverne Cox are also among the winners of the awards that celebrate work on the internet

The Webby Awards are back and have announced this year’s outstanding winners for their work on the internet.

Hosted by The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, the Webby Awards shine a light on all things internet. While the official in-person ceremony is in May, the 26th Annual Webby Award winners were announced on Tuesday, with various personalities, artists, and projects receiving significant recognition.

Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion earned the coveted Artist of the Year award for her, “use of the Internet to blaze artistic trails and to advocate for Black women to be confident, respected and protected.”

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards, shared in a statement, “We are so proud to recognize this year’s Webby Winners. We can’t wait to bring them together at The Webby Awards in NYC with Roy Wood Jr. as our host. After two years of remote shows, this is going to be a night for Internet bangers only.”

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson winner of Documentary (Feature) award for ‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’ at the Oscars on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Various other cultural icons are among the winners this year, including Trevor Noah, Roxane Gay, Laverne Cox, Lilly Singh, Jimmy Fallon, Kyrie Irving, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty and 2022 Oscar winners Questlove and Billie Eilish, .

Check out the full list of winners here.

The 26th Annual Webby Awards will take place on Monday, May 16 at Cipriani Wall Street and will be presented by Verizon.

