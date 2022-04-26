Tyra Banks joins ‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’ remake

The revamped 1991 cult classic will be set in the present-day, center on a Black family — and will be directed by Bille Woodruff.

Supermodel businesswoman Tyra Banks is returning to acting in a notable new role: The star has joined the cast in a remake of the 1991 family feature, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

The 1991 cult-classic film starred Christina Applegate as a 17-year-old girl named Sue Ellen “Swell” Crandall who is forced to take care of her four rowdy younger siblings after their caretaker dies while their mother is out of town. According to Deadline, the remake will be set in the present-day and will center on a Black family.

Tyra Banks is shown during last summer’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover reveal event at Jack Studios in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Banks will play Rose Lindsay, a fashion executive who gives Swell her first job as an assistant.

The report says the remake will be produced by Treehouse Pictures and directed by Bille Woodruff, who recently helmed episodes of A Million Little Things and The Endgame.

Banks — the Emmy Award-winning TV host, model, actress, producer and executive — is, as Deadline notes, perhaps best known for hosting the competition series America’s Next Top Model. She also hosts Dancing with the Stars. As far as film credits, Banks starred in John Singleton’s 1995 movie Higher Learning, as well as Coyote Ugly and Love & Basketball.

The 48-year-old megastar started her career as a model at the age of 15 after being discovered at a mall in her native Los Angeles. She was one of the world’s top-earning models.

As previously reported by theGrio, Banks was among many models who penned poignant remembrances of André Leon Talley after he passed away earlier this year. The late fashion icon had been a guest judge on Top Model many times.

Of Talley, Banks wrote, in part, “Being in his presence was so magical. He made me smile, laugh and was a masterful teacher — a generous, genius historian. Scholar, colleague, effervescent spirit, legend … you are resting now, Dearest André. But your spirit, your ‘je ne sais quoi’, your VOICE — your laugh, your screams of effervescent, delightful joy … I hear it now. And will forever. We all will.”

