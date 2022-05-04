First Black female sheriff in Louisiana inaugurated

Susan Hutson made history twice in December when she also became the first woman elected to serve as sheriff in New Orleans.

According to NOLA.com, Hutson is also the first Black female sheriff in the state of Louisiana, and she pledged at her inauguration to enact badly needed reforms in area law enforcement.

“We’re making history tonight,” Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Nandi Campbell told the audience at Hutson’s inauguration Monday, per the website, which was held in typical New Orleans-style — beginning with a parade that culminated in Hutson being sworn in to effectively serve and protect the people of Orleans Parish.

In her remarks, Hutson thanked those assembled — and she reportedly dropped in a fair share of Star Wars references, including one in which she said, “Now, we have a new hope.”

In previous interviews, Hutson has said she is creating new positions at the executive level, including one between herself as sheriff and her deputy chief. There will also be assistant sheriffs for external affairs, governance and administration, custody and information and technology, along with some special legal advisers.

Additionally, Hutson will work to increase the efficiency at Orleans Parish Prison, with a special focus on its release system, overseeing federally mandated expansion and a facility for inmates with mental health needs.

NOLA.com notes Hutson has a transition team comprised of more than 100 prominent people, including VOTE head Norris Henderson, Vera Institute director Will Snowden, and former Orleans Parish Criminal District Court chief judge Calvin Johnson, that has “been conducting assessments and working with the community composing reports and recommendations for the incoming administration.”

“People are going to throw up challenges in our path,” Hutson said at her inauguration before leading the crowd before her to also take an oath saying they would “become or remain a part of the change I want to see in my community,” value “all persons and all lives,” “put on the honor of justice to wear the belt of truth” and “take up the shield of faith in our quest for true justice and equity.”

Hutson joyfully responded: “Welcome aboard, Jedi knights. Today, we are making our start, each of us together, fighting for change in this community.”

