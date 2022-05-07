Black pro-Trump candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green wins primary in Indiana

Jennifer-Ruth Green vows to fight for Republican principles and "show how they benefit all Americans regardless of our differences"

Loading the player...

A Black Air Force veteran and supporter of former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary in Indiana’s 1st Congressional District this week.

Jennifer-Ruth Green told Fox News Digital in a statement Wednesday that she “will fight for Republican principles and show how they benefit all Americans regardless of our differences.”

Congratulations to @JenRuthGreen on her big win in #IN01 tonight!



We look forward to Green’s victory in November when Republicans take the House Majority!



Statement from CLF President @DanConston ➡️ https://t.co/MPiCE58lSL pic.twitter.com/Viln8GVfks — Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC) May 4, 2022

“As an African American woman, and the only African American Republican woman in the House if elected, I can be a different and more effective messenger to communicate conservative principles to voters who don’t typically support Republicans,” Green added.

The Republican primary for U.S. House District 1 saw Green face off with six GOP contenders, including former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo. Green is a newcomer to politics and reportedly promised to “advance Trump’s America First policies” in campaign ads, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“I have been blessed to have the opportunity to serve our country in uniform for 22 years, and I look forward to earning the opportunity to represent Hoosiers and continue my service in Congress,” said Green in a statement.

Green said she hopes to do her part to unite Americans of all backgrounds.

“People of all backgrounds and colors can now see how bad the Biden-Pelosi agenda is for America,” she said. “Inflation is the highest it’s been in over 40 years. Gas prices have hit record highs. Many young people wonder if they’ll ever be able to afford to buy a house.”

If America was inherently racist, I never would have become a Lt. Col. in the Air Force, or a Commander, or a pilot, or a nominee for Congress.



I am Exhibit A that Critical Race Theory is a lie. pic.twitter.com/m1rtFU3joP — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) May 5, 2022

Green added, “The American people are smart and they can think for themselves. They don’t need to be told how to vote based on age, race or gender. Americans of all races are coming to recognize that we were better off 18 months ago than we are today.”

Green told Fox News Digital she is “unashamedly pro-life” and that Democrats’ views on abortion are “extreme” and “out of touch.”

“Science shows that life begins at conception and that a child in the womb is a distinct, developing, whole human being.”

Her comments on abortion come as the controversial leak of a draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has renewed public conversation about reproductive rights.

“The American people do not support abortion on demand up to the moment of birth at taxpayer expense,” Green added. “Abortion most negatively impacts the African-American community, and I will continue to speak out against it.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!