RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon talk motherhood

The Real Housewives of Potomac stars shared their thoughts on motherhood at theGrio's D.C. gala.

You may know them as lively and long-running cast members of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are also real-life moms who are devoted to raising their children in the best way possible.

The TV personalities were among the attendees at theGrio’s inaugural “Seat at the Table” gala in Washington, D.C., on April 30—where guests gathered to honor another mom, White House correspondent and columnist at theGrio, April Ryan.

During the festivities, Bryant and Dixon graciously sat down with theGrio to talk about the infinite joys of motherhood.

“I think being a mom is, like, the best job under the sun,” Bryant shared. “You don’t get any thanks, right? Nobody is thanking you for being a mom…it’s so absolutely hard, but rewarding.”

Dixon wholeheartedly agreed, saying, “Motherhood is the most amazing experience ever. And it’s just so amazing that you love more than you can ever imagine you can love, and you look at the world from a different perspective.”

Of course, as Bryant noted, raising the next generation is as challenging as it is rewarding. “I’m having to figure out how to raise [my daughters] to be strong, independent Black women—but to let go,” she explained, later adding that motherhood is “tough, but if you always lead with love, you can never lose.”

Ultimately, both Bryant and Dixon said the rewards of motherhood are what propels each of them forward.

“When I think of my sons, I’m like, they are literally like the best things to ever happen in my life. And I’m so proud of them. And I’m so proud and lucky and blessed to be their mom,” said Dixon. “Once you become a mother, it’s just a whole [new] perspective on life. And the world changes.”

Happy Mother’s Day from theGrio!

