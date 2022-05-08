Gunfire into crowd kills 14-year-old girl; suspect arrested

The arrest affidavit accuses 18-year-old Jeano Lampkin of firing shots toward a crowd of people.

A 14-year-old girl died after shots were fired into a crowd of people on a North Toledo street corner, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of the shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday found 14-year-old Zhonasia Ticey wounded. She was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died.

Jeano Lampkin, 18, was arrested within hours and charged with murder. He was scheduled for arraignment Monday; it’s unclear whether he has an attorney and a listed number for him couldn’t be found Sunday.

The arrest affidavit accuses Lampkin of firing a gun toward a crowd of people, wounding the girl, who was found collapsed on the coroner. Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a deputy Lucas County coroner, told the Toledo Blade that an autopsy Saturday indicated that Ticey had been shot once in the back.

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed last night at the corner of North Erie and Cleveland streets in north Toledo. Zhonasia Ticey was treated at the scene around 8 p.m. and was then transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, where she died. pic.twitter.com/MPqcSHln7f — Jaden Jefferson (@Jaden_Reports) May 7, 2022

The shooting came a little more than a week after 7-month-old Desire Hughes was killed by gunfire from another vehicle into the car in which she was riding with her father. Shots from one vehicle into another also claimed the life of 10-year-old Damia Ezell on Feb. 12.

Early on April 30, 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Neiko McIntyre died after being shot at least eight times.

