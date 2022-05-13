Kendrick Lamar announces world tour amid new album release

The 14-time Grammy winner reveals a 64-date international tour on the same day he drops his new album, 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers.'

After years of virtual silence, Kendrick Lamar is back in a big way. On the same day the superstar rapper released his new album, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, he announced that he is embarking on a massive world tour.

Lamar broke the news on his website, announcing Oklama presents…The Big Steppers Tour. The jaunt will hit a mammoth 64 cities throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Joining Lamar on the tour in opening slots are Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. Both Keem and Leone appear on Lamar’s new album.

Kendrick Lamar performs during the third day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2019. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

The first 37 dates of The Big Steppers Tour will happen in North America, starting on July 19 in Oklahoma City. From there, Lamar will perform in cities that include Brooklyn, Houston, Tampa, Denver, New Orleans, Boston, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

The international leg of the tour will begin on Oct. 7 with a performance in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Of those 22 dates across Europe, Lamar will hit places like Berlin, London, Stockholm, Dublin, and Paris.

The last five dates on The Big Steppers Tour will take place in Australia and New Zealand, in cities including Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland.

The tour is promoted by Live Nation and sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation, and CashApp. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster and Lamar’s website beginning May 20.

Lamar’s new album, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers will be his last album released on his longtime record album, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). The 18-track double album includes guest features from Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, and others. It is his first album since his 2017 Prize-winning release, DAMN.

Here is the full list of dates for The Big Steppers Tour:

07/19 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

07/21 Austin, TX – Moody Center

07/22 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

07/23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

07/24 Miami, FL – Rolling Loud

07/27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07/29 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

07/30 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07/31 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08/02 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

08/04 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

08/05 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08/06 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08/07 Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

08/09 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08/10 Boston, MA – TD Garden

08/12 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

08/13 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

08/14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08/16 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

08/18 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

08/19 Chicago, IL – United Center

08/20 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08/21 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

08/23 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/24 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/26 Portland, OR – Moda Center

08/27 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

08/30 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

08/31 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

09/01 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

09/06 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

09/07 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09/09 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09/10 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

09/14 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

09/15 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

10/07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10/10 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

10/11 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/13 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

10/15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

10/17 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

10/19 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

10/21 Paris, France – Accor Arena

10/24 Stuttgart, Germany – Scheleyerhalle

10/25 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

10/26 Lausanne, Switzerland – Vaudoise Aréna

10/28 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

10/30 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

10/31 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

11/02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

11/03 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

11/04 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena

11/05 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

11/07 London, England – The O2

11/08 London, England – The O2

11/13 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

11/16 Manchester, England – AO Arena

12/01 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

12/04 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

12/08 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

12/12 Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Center

12/16 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

