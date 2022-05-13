Kendrick Lamar announces world tour amid new album release
The 14-time Grammy winner reveals a 64-date international tour on the same day he drops his new album, 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers.'
After years of virtual silence, Kendrick Lamar is back in a big way. On the same day the superstar rapper released his new album, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, he announced that he is embarking on a massive world tour.
Lamar broke the news on his website, announcing Oklama presents…The Big Steppers Tour. The jaunt will hit a mammoth 64 cities throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Joining Lamar on the tour in opening slots are Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. Both Keem and Leone appear on Lamar’s new album.
The first 37 dates of The Big Steppers Tour will happen in North America, starting on July 19 in Oklahoma City. From there, Lamar will perform in cities that include Brooklyn, Houston, Tampa, Denver, New Orleans, Boston, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.
The international leg of the tour will begin on Oct. 7 with a performance in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Of those 22 dates across Europe, Lamar will hit places like Berlin, London, Stockholm, Dublin, and Paris.
The last five dates on The Big Steppers Tour will take place in Australia and New Zealand, in cities including Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland.
The tour is promoted by Live Nation and sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation, and CashApp. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster and Lamar’s website beginning May 20.
Lamar’s new album, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers will be his last album released on his longtime record album, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). The 18-track double album includes guest features from Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, and others. It is his first album since his 2017 Prize-winning release, DAMN.
Here is the full list of dates for The Big Steppers Tour:
07/19 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
07/21 Austin, TX – Moody Center
07/22 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
07/23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
07/24 Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
07/27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
07/29 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
07/30 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07/31 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
08/02 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
08/04 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
08/05 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08/06 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08/07 Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
08/09 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
08/10 Boston, MA – TD Garden
08/12 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
08/13 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
08/14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
08/16 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
08/18 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
08/19 Chicago, IL – United Center
08/20 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
08/21 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
08/23 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08/24 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
08/26 Portland, OR – Moda Center
08/27 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
08/30 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
08/31 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
09/01 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
09/06 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
09/07 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09/09 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
09/10 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
09/14 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
09/15 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
10/07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10/10 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
10/11 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/13 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
10/15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
10/17 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
10/19 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
10/21 Paris, France – Accor Arena
10/24 Stuttgart, Germany – Scheleyerhalle
10/25 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
10/26 Lausanne, Switzerland – Vaudoise Aréna
10/28 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
10/30 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
10/31 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
11/02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
11/03 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
11/04 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena
11/05 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
11/07 London, England – The O2
11/08 London, England – The O2
11/13 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
11/16 Manchester, England – AO Arena
12/01 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
12/04 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
12/08 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
12/12 Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Center
12/16 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!
Share: