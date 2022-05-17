Macy’s announces Divine Nine dress collection

The collection features pieces representing Alpha Kappa Alpha's, Zeta Phi Beta's, Delta Sigma Theta's, and Sigma Gamma Rho's.

A Macy’s executive helped create a dress collection inspired by Black sororities that is projected to hit $10 million in sales this year.

The retail giant aims to win over Black sororities with this new strategy in partnership with clothing maker Kasper Group. As reported by Bloomberg, the dress collection features pieces representing Alpha Kappa Alpha’s, Zeta Phi Beta’s, Delta Sigma Theta’s, and Sigma Gamma Rho’s. A women’s suit collection with the same color scheme is set to debut in June.

To celebrate the Macy's x Kasper Divine Nine Sorority collection, Macy’s will be donating $1 million, and $250k of the donation will benefit our partner, the S.P.E.A.R Foundation.https://t.co/aZT9oMNfSG#SigmaGammaRho #SGRho #Greater #MacysxKasper pic.twitter.com/NgMEm749ja — Sigma Gamma Rho (@SGRho) May 16, 2022

Zeta soror WyQuasia King-Thomas, 32, a director and buyer of day dresses at Macy’s, is the mastermind behind the collection.

“We come in a variety of shapes, sizes, curves and I understand the challenges we face when shopping,” King-Thomas told Bloomberg. “I know the need and the importance of this dress collection.”

Sororities have long struggled to find semi-casual feminine attire that matches colors associated with their group. Macy’s sorority collection is available online and in more than 200 Macy’s locations. The company projects the success of the line will result in $10 million in sales this year. Macy’s has also pledged to donate $1 million towards an “umbrella group for the sororities,” according to Bloomberg.

The effort “comes as Macy’s aims to bolster its racial diversity within the highest ranks of the organization and carry more items from Black-owned brands,” per the outlet.

Macy’s follows famed fashion designer Ralph Lauren in specifically targeting Black consumers.

In March, Lauren debuted a collection that exclusively honors two HBCUs, Morehouse College, and Spelman College. As reported previously by theGrio, Lauren’s latest offering is “a limited-edition collection inspired by the schools’ rich heritage and esteemed traditions,” says the brand, noting that it aspires to put a new face on the portrait of the American Dream.

The collection, which was conceptualized and designed by Morehouse and Spelman alumni within Ralph Lauren’s ranks, “seeks to honor the history of both schools and widen the aperture of Ralph Lauren’s storytelling —including the nature of life at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), a story untold in depictions of Ralph Lauren’s collegiate sensibility until today,” the company states.

