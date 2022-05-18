‘Red Table Talk’ tackles the dangers of fentanyl with Michael K. Williams’ nephew

In an exclusive clip, Adrienne Banfield Norris claimed she "would definitely be dead" had the lethal drug been available when she was using.

Red Table Talk is deep into its brand-new season, and theGrio has an exclusive clip from what may be its most powerful episode yet.

The Emmy Award-winning Facebook Watch series continues to break new ground and cover important topics. From chronicling the ups and downs of their own lives and conducting powerful interviews, the Smith women remain at the forefront of popular culture, making headlines.

On the latest “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett Smith (left) and daughter Willow (center) sit down with the late Michael K. Williams’ nephew, Dominic Dupont (right), who found the actor dead from a fentanyl overdose. (Photo: Lucy Snow)

The latest Red Table Talk episode, titled “Fentanyl: An Urgent Warning for All,” features a nuanced conversation about the deadly opioid with Dominic Dupont, the late Michael K. Williams’ nephew, appearing at the table. He is the person who found the actor dead in his Brooklyn apartment.

As theGrio previously reported, Williams tragically passed away last September in what was eventually determined to be an accidental drug overdose. Reports say The Wire and Boardwalk Empire star died of a lethal combination of heroin laced with fentanyl.

In the latest RTT episode, Dupont opens up about the loss of his uncle for the first time. Comedian Kate Quigley also joins the show to talk about being the lone survivor of a fentanyl overdose that killed three of her friends, one of them fellow comic Fuquan Johnson.

In the exclusive clip, Jada Pinkett-Smith is at the table with her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith. Pinkett-Smith asks her mama: “While you were using, if you knew [fentanyl] was on the street at the time and people were dying, do you think that would have helped you stop?”

Banfield Norris has been very vocal about her past struggles with drug addiction, recently celebrating 30 years of being clean.

She responds: “No, absolutely not. I am so glad that it wasn’t, because I have [overdosed] before. I would definitely be dead.”

“There is no question in my mind about that,” Banfield Norris adds.

Check out the powerful clip below:

The latest episode of Red Table Talk will be available to stream Wednesday, May 18 at 9 a.m. PST, noon EST, on Facebook Watch.

