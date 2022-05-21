Let this Asheville wedding planner create the day of your dreams

If you’re craving a Southern wedding, North Carolina's Asheville Luxury Wedding Co. is an optimal choice for your special day.

While temperatures may be rising near you, it is not exactly summer yet. But what is upon us is wedding season—and we couldn’t be more excited! Wedding season not only brings couples into a union but also puts love in the air for everyone who bears witness to the ceremony. This type of event is a blessed one, but can also cause an equal amount of stress, which is why many couples opt to elope or plan a destination wedding. If you desire to have a ceremony with a Southern flair, not to worry; Asheville Luxury Weddings Co. is here to make your day.

Based in the scenic Asheville, North Carolina, the Black-owned Asheville Luxury Weddings Co. is the wedding company of your dreams. From a range of venue options to all-inclusive services and package deals, there is no way you’ll succumb to wedding jitters—you’ll be too excited because everything is already handled for you!

Taking a deeper look at the company, Asheville Luxury Weddings Co.—also known as Asheville Luxury Elopements and the Luxury Wedding Co.—is not only located in Asheville but also offers services in Charlotte, N.C. and Greensville, South Carolina. The Carolinas are a dynamic region, both home to the sweetest shorelines and subtropical environments as well as the most beautiful mountainous escapes, making it an incredibly diverse atmosphere for a wedding event.

Perhaps the most appealing offering from Asheville Luxury Weddings is its all-inclusive wedding packages to a range of venues in the Carolinas. Upon entering the Asheville Luxury Elopements website, you have the choice to explore options for elopements, micro-weddings, and full-scale weddings—or all of the above. Even elopements can be made special, as Asheville Luxury Weddings can help plan non-traditional wedding events that range from just the couple, a witness, and the officiant to a gathering of 25 people or less. Even at such a small scale, ceremonies can include an intimate dinner and wedding activities tailored to the couple’s interests and desires.

While a less familiar term, a micro-wedding is a slightly larger but still intimate ceremony topping out at fifty people maximum. These types of weddings tend to include more traditional wedding elements including full-on decor, a ceremony, and even a reception sized for a small crowd.

Last but not least, there’s the traditional full-scale wedding, a grand affair and celebratory moment with a guest count of fifty to two hundred people (or more). This type of wedding usually involves pre-wedding events including bridal showers, dinners, pre-ceremony rituals, the nuptial ceremony, reception, and parties—and even tours around Asheville and other host cities. For added local charm, Asheville Luxury Weddings accesses the most sought-after vendors such as photographers, videographers, officiants, beauty experts, and more to heighten the destination experience. Best of all, they hand you all of the options on a platter, making your wedding a breeze of an event.

If you are looking to do a Southern destination wedding of any size, but full of regional flavor, check out Asheville Luxury Weddings Co. You will not be disappointed.

