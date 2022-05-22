‘Black women are not monolithic,’ says ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star

On this week’s episode of “That’s The Point,” theGrio's Natasha S. Alford talks with Dr. Wendy Osefo about life, social justice, and reality television.

Osefo said she has always been driven when it comes to social justice and politics. Since she was born in Nigeria and raised in the U.S. by her two Nigerian parents, the country’s politics were always important to her.

Courtesy of Dr. Wendy Osefo

“I grew up always being very aware of how politics can impact communities and, in particular, low-served communities,” she said. This passion fueled her desire to become a political commentator.

In addition to being a political commentator, Osefo is a professor, an entrepreneur and a television personality. She never anticipated that she would be juggling all of the things that she wanted to do in her life at the same time. While she described the workload as “pretty heavy,” she continues to carry the weight.

As a regular cast member on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac, Osefo is aware of the criticism that reality television receives for its depiction of Black women. Her response: Black women are not monolithic.

“I represent the Black woman that I am,” she said. “That is the Black woman who has four degrees. The Black woman who is a mom of three and a wife. The Black woman who is the first [generation] immigrant.”

Kayla Grant is a cross-topic multimedia journalist who is pursuing her Master of Science in Journalism at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. In addition to being featured in theGrio, the Clark Atlanta University alumna’s words are published in Poynter Institute’s HBCU Voter Guide, Oz Magazine, iPondr, Prism, rolling out and the Atlanta Business Journal. Follow her on Twitter: @TheKaylaGrant.