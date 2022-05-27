‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ announces season 2 premiere date

The spin-off of the hit Starz franchise stars Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis

After a successful first season, Power Book III: Raising Kanan has a season 2 premiere date and Starz has released a new teaser in anticipation of the show’s return.

The character of Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas says in the teaser, “Family. Us. I know we got our differences. But at the end of the day, blood. And that’s more important than any static that’s between us.”

The satellite network actually ordered the second season a week before the first even premiered last summer, signaling its confidence in the show. Season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is scheduled to debut in mid-August on Starz and the Starz app.

Mekai Curtis in “Power Book 3: Raising Kanan” (Starz)

“As we enter season two, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away,” according to the official season description provided to theGrio. “Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past.

“Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion. Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.”

Mekai Curtis will return as a young Kanan and so will Tony Award-winner Patina Miller as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. Omar Epps (Love and Basketball), London Brown (Ballers), Malcolm Mays (Snowfall), Hailey Kilgore (Amazing Stories), Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring) and Antonio Ortiz (High Fidelity) round out the regular cast. Ortiz’s Shawn “Famous” Figueroa character was a recurring role in Season 1. Quincy Brown (Dope) and Toby Sandeman (The Royals) return in recurring roles.

A prequel to the popular Power series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is an action-packed family drama that takes audiences back to Southside Jamaica, Queens in the early ‘90s. It follows coming-of-age character, Kanan Stark, who would become a major character in the original Power series (Stark, played by franchise executive producer 50 Cent, tragically dies during the original show’s penultimate season).

Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres Aug. 14.

