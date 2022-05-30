Anita Baker salutes Chance The Rapper for helping her buy her masters from former label

Anita Baker paused during a Las Vegas concert to acknowledge Chance, who was in the audience.

At a recent performance, the legendary songstress Anita Baker shared that Chance The Rapper was instrumental in helping her regain hold of her master recordings. Baker was embroiled in a long fight with her former label for control of the recordings and emerged victorious in 2021.

After stepping out of retirement, Baker is now in Las Vegas for a limited show residency, with tickets already sold out. While on stage at the Venetian Theatre on Sunday, May 29, Baker took a moment during her set to point out the Chicago artist and publicly acknowledge his role in helping her.

“Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine by way of [the] music industry, by way of helping me get a hold and ownership of my master records, Mister Chance The Rapper is right there,” Baker said to raucous applause.

Anita Baker accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The rapper, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, humbly stood and saluted the crowd before retaking his seat. The moment was caught on video by 3lwtv and reshared by Chance’s brother, Taylor Bennett. Chance displayed his excitement in the spontaneous moment.

“I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US,” Chance tweeted.

I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US 👸🏾 https://t.co/TFcWt3lZFj — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022

Baker responded via a quote tweet, “Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes.”

Had no idea you would be in our Midst.

Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday

ABXO🎼♥️🎈 https://t.co/EvTiTTaEgM — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) May 29, 2022

Baker routinely instructed her legion of fans not to stream or purchase any of her music from the Elektra Records label due to the master recordings dispute. In September 2021, Baker took to Twitter and shared that she had reached a deal to regain the masters.

“All My Children Are Coming Home. Catalog. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully,” read the tweet, which featured an image of her first five albums, 1983’s “The Songstress,” 1986’s “Rapture,” 1988’s “Giving You The Best That I Got,” 1990’s “Compositions,” and 1994’s “Rhythm of Love.”

