Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in car crash

The 25-year-old TCU standout and former Minnesota Viking had just signed to the Cardinals

Loading the player...

Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.

Gladney’s death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the team said.

Jeff Gladney (Getty Images)

Tragic news: Former TCU standout and Vikings’ first-round pick Jeff Gladney was killed in an overnight car accident in the Dallas area, his agent Brian Overstreet confirmed today. Gladney was 25 years old. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2022

The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died.

We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. pic.twitter.com/5bdVCXT6Gv — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 30, 2022

The Dallas County sheriff’s department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash.

Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman.

Saddened by the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FvilWRtNAu — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) May 30, 2022

Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was subsequently signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.

Gladney welcomed a son, Kingston, last February per his Instagram page.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” agent Brian Overstreet said.

The NFL said Gladney’s death was a “tragic loss.”

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!