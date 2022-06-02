Legendary guitarist, ‘Ghostbusters’ hitmaker Ray Parker Jr. to get documentary

'Who You Gonna Call,' premiering on digital streaming platforms June 7, chronicles the life and career of the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter.

Ray Parker Jr., the legendary R&B artist/musician, is the subject of a new documentary. The film, “Who You Gonna Call”, about the life and career of the man best known for his smash 1984 hit “Ghostbusters,” will hit digital streaming platforms on June 7 via Sony Pictures, Variety reports.

While “Ghostbusters” was the pinnacle of Parker’s commercial success, he accomplished a great deal prior. Parker gave filmmaker Fran Strine full access to archives of his life, a life full of many milestones.

“When I interviewed Ray for my previous documentary ‘Hired Gun,’ I knew there was a bigger story to tell. From the moment I sat down with him, I was instantly hooked on telling his life’s story,” said Strine.

“When most people think of Ray Parker Jr., they think of “Ghostbusters.” Yes, he’s had great success with that song, but Ray is so much more than that. The list of legendary artists Ray has performed with and written for is staggering, and people don’t know this side of him. After learning more about him, I knew right away I needed to tell his story.”

Before launching a singer career, the Detroit native was a young, in-demand session guitarist in the 1960s and 1970s, playing for acts like Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Barry White, and even joining Stevie Wonder’s road band, Wonderlove.

Parker was also an accomplished songwriter and producer, composing songs like Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “You Got the Love” and writing and producing New Edition’s hit “Mr. Telephone Man.” He launched his artistic career, fronting the R&B outfit Raydio, earning hits like “Jack and Jill,” and “A Woman Needs Love (Just Like You Do).”

“At a very young age, I knew I wanted to be a musician. It was my dream. My life,” Parker said. “I did everything and anything I could to make that happen. I’d like to say that luck was very much on my side, but I think dedication and determination to make my dreams come true played a larger part.”

Parker hopes the film will inspire aspiring musicians. “I always tell young musicians that if you want something, then work hard at it and go after it,” Parker said. “When you find something you’re good at, the fun part just comes along for the ride!”

“Who You Gonna Call” features appearances by Wonder, Herbie Hancock, David Foster, and more.

