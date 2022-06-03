Kevin Durant and Showtime produce doc on great New York City point guards

'NYC Point Gods' is scheduled to debut this summer on Showtime.

Basketball great Kevin Durant and Showtime Sports Documentary Films have partnered on “NYC Point Gods,” a documentary that highlights the “enduring impact” of legendary point guards from New York City who changed the game.

“NYC Point Gods,” which premieres on July 29, features some of the biggest names to ever hold the position of point guard in the NBA. The list includes Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets on April 17, 2022, during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in Round 1, Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden in Boston. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“They brought theatrics, dizzying ball control, stylish misdirection, and a shake-and-bake game from the asphalt to the city’s hallowed high school gyms and to the NBA, orchestrating successful offenses at every level,” the official press release states.

Taking a deep dive into how New York played a pivotal role in their lives, “NYC Point Gods” breaks down how where these men came from helped reshape and advance the game “under their watch,” and how their impact is still felt today. The doc also features interviews with Stephen A. Smith, Cam’ron, Fat Joe, as well as major college basketball coaches like Lou Carnesecca, Jim Boeheim and Rick Pitino, who share their personal stories with these legendary point guards.

“Everyone knows an NYC point guard when they see them,” Kevin Durant said in a statement. “And the point gods of this film were instrumental in changing the game for everyone. We are really excited to honor them through this doc, and I know basketball fans will really appreciate it.”

ORLANDO, FL – Rafer Alston #1 of the Orlando Magic walks across the court in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on June 14, 2009, at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. The Lakers won 99-86. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the statement, Stephen Espinoza, president, sports and event programming, at Showtime Networks Inc., expressed his pride in the project, “As a basketball fan who marveled at the skill and showmanship of each of these point gods, I couldn’t be prouder of this film for its faithful depiction of a special time and special place in basketball history.”

Espinoza added, “New York City produced some of the greatest showmen and floor generals in basketball history, players whose creativity and style – and signature moves – continue to influence the game today. Thank you to Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman for their vision and expertise in telling this rich and colorful story.”

“NYC Point Gods” is directed by Sam Eliad and the executive producers are Coodie & Chike (Kanye West’s doc, “jeen-yuhs”). It premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, July 29 on Showtime.

