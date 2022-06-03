NeNe Leakes speaks out after lawsuit reports, says she “would never” steal a husband

On Instagram Live, the reality TV star denied the reports, urging viewers to 'show each other a little more love.'

It’s been quite the week for former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes. The reality TV personality took to Instagram Live on Thursday after outlets, including TMZ, reported that she is being sued by the wife of her current boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh.

NeNe Leakes attends the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party on September 15, 2017, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

On Instagram, Leakes denied the allegations in the suit reported by People magazine. “I’m already out here a husband-stealer and this is too much,” she said. “And ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never.”

Leakes added, “Nobody wants to steal nobody else’s problems, honey,” urging fans watching on IG Live to, “show each other a little more love.”

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh accuses Leakes of “causing her marriage to collapse” by beginning a romantic relationship with Sioh while he was still married to her. In the lawsuit, Tehmeh-Sioh further claims that she suffered “emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection.”

Tehmeh-Sioh is seeking more than $100,000 in the lawsuit filed in North Carolina, which is one of a few states that permits residents to sue if an extramarital affair causes the breakup of a marriage.

NEW YORK, NY – NeNe Leakes attends the 2013 Bravo New York Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios on April 3, 2013, in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Leakes is also embroiled in another lawsuit. She is suing her former employer, Bravo, as well as “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen and production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original. In the lawsuit, she accuses them of racism and alleges that they fostered and tolerated “a hostile work environment,” the Associated Press reported in April.

The lawsuit also notes that Leakes complained to executives about racist remarks made by Kim Zolciak-Biermann, but that Leakes was the only one who suffered consequences. Zolciak-Biermann is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

