DeWanda Wise explains Captain Marvel exit, says it ‘wasn’t a choice’

She had another commitment, said the actress who stars in "Jurassic World: Dominion," which debuts in theaters this week.

In an interview ahead of her new film, “Jurassic World: Dominion,” DeWanda Wise opened up about why she left the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, “Captain Marvel,” telling Collider it “wasn’t a choice.”

What led to her not playing Rambeau? It was Season 2 of the “She’s Gotta Have It” series. “I committed to “She’s Gotta Have It,” she said. “When you commit to something, you commit to it. And it just so happened that when they decided to essentially expand the role in “Captain Marvel” a little longer, a little larger, it conflicted with a very specific moment that we were shooting in Season 2, a very special episode that we shot that I would not trade for anything in the world when we shot in Puerto Rico.”

DeWanda Wise attends the “Jurassic World: Ein neues Zeitalter” Photocall on May 30, 2022 at Medienpark in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

Wise continued, “That was experientially, spiritually, personally one of the most remarkable and life-changing moments of my life. So it was painful.” The role of Rambeau, of course, went to Lashana Lynch, who recently starred in “No Time To Die” opposite Daniel Craig. She joked, “And also not for nothing, Lashana Lynch, y’all! She’s so good! So you’re welcome! You know what I mean?”

Not doing “Captain Marvel” not only let Wise continue her role in “She’s Gotta Have It,” it also led to her appearance in “Someone Great,” the popular Netflix romcom starring Gina Rodriguez. “I would not have done ‘Someone Great’ if I were in ‘Captain Marvel.’ And the experience of working on that movie also changed my life. I have a lot of those!”

DeWanda Wise attends the 2019 Girlboss Rally on June 30, 2019 at UCLA in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Girlboss)

Last year, theGrio caught up with Wise ahead of her Netflix film, “Fatherhood,” also starring Kevin Hart. Addressing Black female representation in Hollywood, she said, “I’m never gonna not be a Black woman. I’m not ambiguous, there’s no way for me to pretend. I’m not so sure that representation will always be there. It’ll be there in everything I do,” she said.

“The more nuanced and tactile ramifications of that representation, that’s always something I’m interested in because there’s always something I’m doing. I’m always interested in something, whether that’s giving permission, a very lived-in joy, there’s always something I’m putting down and it’s always exciting when people pick up on it.”

Wise’s latest film, “Jurassic World: Dominion,” premieres in theaters on June 10.

