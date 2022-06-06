‘Euphoria’ wins big with four trophies at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

RuPaul's Drag Race wins two trophies during the combined broadcast of both the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted aired this Sunday, celebrating the best that Hollywood and reality TV had to offer audiences this year, from the acclaimed second season of “Euphoria” on HBO, to RuPaul’s continued success with the popular reality competition series, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

A closeup of a Golden Popcorn award trophy on June 05, 2022 at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

The biggest award of the night went to “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which broke box office records when it debuted in theaters last year. Stars Zendaya and Tom Holland accepted the award with a virtual speech, specifically acknowledging the fans who helped make the film such a huge success. “Thank you so much, and on behalf of the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ family, we want to say thank you to all the incredible fans who showed up and supported the film,” Zendaya said.

She continued, “I know it meant so much to all of you. I know it’s been such an incredible journey for all of us, so thank you for allowing us to bring these characters to life and for all the love that you bring to them, and, yeah, this is very special.”

Not only did Zendaya win big for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, she won for her work on “Euphoria,” which also garnered the most awards for a scripted television series. “Euphoria” won trophies for Best show, Best performance in a show (Zendaya), Best fight and Here for the hookup. Best fight specifically went to “Cassie vs. Maddy,” a brawl between the popular characters played by Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie respectively, which birthed countless memes during the second season.

The “Unscripted” awards also featured some must-see moments for the biggest shows in the format. Accepting the award for best competition series, drag icon RuPaul honored the stars of the show. “I wanna thank our queens who bravely share their stories to help spread love, light and laughter around the world,” RuPaul said in a virtual speech. “My queens, this award belongs to you!” Accepting the award in person were Season 14 cast members, Kornbread, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco and Kerri Colby.

Kornbread, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco and Kerri Colby (left to right) accept the Best Competition Series award for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Outside of the competitive categories, the shows also featured lifetime achievement awards for Jennifer Lopez (the Generation Award), Jack Black (the Comedic Genius Award) and Bethenny Frankel (the Reality Royalty Award). In her emotional speech, Lopez presented a “different kind” of thank-you list.

“I wanna thank all the people who gave me this life. I wanna thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart,” she said before tearing up. “The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I wanna thank true love and I wanna thank the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow. I wanna thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love.”

Before thanking the fans “who saw the movies, “Lopez also thanked the people who (to her face and behind her back) told her she would never be a successful actress.

“It’s an honor to be able to connect with audiences, to connect with you guys,” she said, eliciting cheers. “And because of all of you, I will continue to do justice to that honor as long as I am around. I love you; thank you so much!”

Check out the official winners list from the MTV Movie & TV Awards via the Hollywood Reporter, below:

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, SCRIPTED:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria (WINNER)

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Hoyeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria (WINNER)

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me (WINNER)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto cast / Encanto

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Wrecking Ball” – Bridgerton

“Million to One” – Cinderella

“The Moment of Truth” – Cobra Kai

“Dynamite” – Emily in Paris

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto

“Holding Out For a Hero” – Euphoria

“Dance With Me” – Heartstopper (WINNER)

“Rose Song” – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

“Disco Fever” – House of Gucci

“Original Score” – Halo

“Downtown” – Last Night in Soho

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” – Peacemaker

“Therapy” – Tick, Tick…Boom!

“Nobody Like U” – Turning Red

“America” – West Side Story

“This Is How We Do It” – Yellowjackets

Honoree Jennifer Lopez accepts the MTV Generation Award onstage on June 05, 2022 during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset (WINNER)

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef (WINNER)

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show (WINNER)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by Sonic Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset (WINNER)

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days (WINNER)

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (WINNER)

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok (WINNER)

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot With Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton – Cooking With Paris & Paris in Love (WINNER)

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Janet Jackson

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (WINNER)

The Beatles: Get Back

