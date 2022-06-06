‘Euphoria’ wins big with four trophies at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
RuPaul's Drag Race wins two trophies during the combined broadcast of both the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted aired this Sunday, celebrating the best that Hollywood and reality TV had to offer audiences this year, from the acclaimed second season of “Euphoria” on HBO, to RuPaul’s continued success with the popular reality competition series, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
The biggest award of the night went to “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which broke box office records when it debuted in theaters last year. Stars Zendaya and Tom Holland accepted the award with a virtual speech, specifically acknowledging the fans who helped make the film such a huge success. “Thank you so much, and on behalf of the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ family, we want to say thank you to all the incredible fans who showed up and supported the film,” Zendaya said.
She continued, “I know it meant so much to all of you. I know it’s been such an incredible journey for all of us, so thank you for allowing us to bring these characters to life and for all the love that you bring to them, and, yeah, this is very special.”
Not only did Zendaya win big for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, she won for her work on “Euphoria,” which also garnered the most awards for a scripted television series. “Euphoria” won trophies for Best show, Best performance in a show (Zendaya), Best fight and Here for the hookup. Best fight specifically went to “Cassie vs. Maddy,” a brawl between the popular characters played by Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie respectively, which birthed countless memes during the second season.
The “Unscripted” awards also featured some must-see moments for the biggest shows in the format. Accepting the award for best competition series, drag icon RuPaul honored the stars of the show. “I wanna thank our queens who bravely share their stories to help spread love, light and laughter around the world,” RuPaul said in a virtual speech. “My queens, this award belongs to you!” Accepting the award in person were Season 14 cast members, Kornbread, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco and Kerri Colby.
Outside of the competitive categories, the shows also featured lifetime achievement awards for Jennifer Lopez (the Generation Award), Jack Black (the Comedic Genius Award) and Bethenny Frankel (the Reality Royalty Award). In her emotional speech, Lopez presented a “different kind” of thank-you list.
“I wanna thank all the people who gave me this life. I wanna thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart,” she said before tearing up. “The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I wanna thank true love and I wanna thank the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow. I wanna thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love.”
Before thanking the fans “who saw the movies, “Lopez also thanked the people who (to her face and behind her back) told her she would never be a successful actress.
“It’s an honor to be able to connect with audiences, to connect with you guys,” she said, eliciting cheers. “And because of all of you, I will continue to do justice to that honor as long as I am around. I love you; thank you so much!”
Check out the official winners list from the MTV Movie & TV Awards via the Hollywood Reporter, below:
COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, SCRIPTED:
BEST MOVIE
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
Euphoria (WINNER)
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER)
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Hoyeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria (WINNER)
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me (WINNER)
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto cast / Encanto
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
“Wrecking Ball” – Bridgerton
“Million to One” – Cinderella
“The Moment of Truth” – Cobra Kai
“Dynamite” – Emily in Paris
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto
“Holding Out For a Hero” – Euphoria
“Dance With Me” – Heartstopper (WINNER)
“Rose Song” – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
“Disco Fever” – House of Gucci
“Original Score” – Halo
“Downtown” – Last Night in Soho
“Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” – Peacemaker
“Therapy” – Tick, Tick…Boom!
“Nobody Like U” – Turning Red
“America” – West Side Story
“This Is How We Do It” – Yellowjackets
COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset (WINNER)
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
American Idol
Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef (WINNER)
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show (WINNER)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by Sonic Drive-In)
Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset (WINNER)
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days (WINNER)
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (WINNER)
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok (WINNER)
Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram
BEST FIGHT
Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BEST REALITY RETURN
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot With Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton – Cooking With Paris & Paris in Love (WINNER)
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Janet Jackson
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (WINNER)
The Beatles: Get Back
