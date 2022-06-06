Husband of Metro Boomin’s mother allegedly kills her in murder-suicide

Police reportedly discovered the body of the hit-making producer's parent, Leslie Joanne Wayne, on June 3.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Metro Boomin attends The Justin Combs 5th Annual Halloween Party presented by Empire Genetics at The Majestic Downtown on October 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Leslie Joanne Wayne, the mother of music producer Metro Boomin, was allegedly killed by her husband, who then committed suicide, TMZ is reporting.

The incident occurred June 3 outside of Atlanta, where police discovered Wayne’s body. The identity of her husband and Metro’s stepfather has not been disclosed.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death, according to TMZ. Metro’s rep, who confirmed Wayne’s death, asked the media and fans for privacy at this time.

Metro Boomin is one of the most successful producers in hip hop. He’s responsible for several platinum and multi-platinum singles, including Drake and Future’s “Jumpman,” Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” Future’s “Mask Off” and The Weeknd’s “Heartless.”

Wayne raised Metro and his three siblings in St. Louis and was an avid supporter of his music career. She reportedly would drive him from St. Louis to Atlanta for collaborations with other artists. In a 2019 tweet, Metro called his mom his “biggest inspiration.”

As news spread of Wayne’s death, many of Metro’s fans, collaborators and contemporaries reached out on social media to offer their condolences and well-wishes.

I hope Metro Boomin is surrounded by love and support rn . This is so tragic . Black women don’t deserve this. Black men, Black people please find some form of therapy .

**domestic violence hotline : 800-799-7233** https://t.co/JJjSjDRmNv — chilombooo (@chilombooo1) June 5, 2022

Please pray for Metro Boomin and his loved ones, God that’s horrible. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) June 5, 2022

Dear god I can’t even believe what you’re going through @MetroBoomin love & blessings to you from mines. 😢😢 #tragic #Unbelievable — End.Oner (@RealEndOne1) June 6, 2022

Condolences and Love To Metro Boomin and to his Mom Leslie Joanne Wayne…

Hold Ya Head King @MetroBoomin

🙏🏾❤️🕊 — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) June 6, 2022

Prayers up for Metro Boomin 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 5, 2022

Prayers up for my brother @MetroBoomin — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) June 5, 2022

Rest In Peace Trouble and Prayers to Metro Boomin and his family 💔🙏🏽 — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) June 5, 2022

