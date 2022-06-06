The Rock surprises his mom with new house decorated with vintage ukuleles and old family photos

The actor said it took him and his design team eight weeks to get the surprise ready.

Dwayne Johnson surprised his mom with a new house and he documented the moment in videos shared with fans on Instagram.

As reported by People, Johnson, also known as The Rock, posted clips of his mother, Ata Johnson, taking a tour of the house, and he captioned the Instagram post, “I surprised my mom and bought her a new home.”

Ata Johnson and her son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for HBO)

Johnson said it took him and his design team eight weeks to get the house ready.

“Love you mom and surprise!” Johnson wrote. “When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy.”

Johnson also noted that the house is one of several that he has purchased for his mother over the years. “… but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. That’s my dream.’ ”

One video shows his mother visibly emotional while touring the family room, which boasts vintage ukuleles and old family photos.

“I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa,” Johnson wrote.

“She misses her mom and dad. I miss them too,” he continued. “Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen.”

Another clip shows his mother’s “new ‘Smackdown Room’ … where she keeps the coolest Rock/DJ memorabilia,” the Rock explained in the caption.

“This is her favorite room to bring guests to and it’s my least favorite 😂🙋🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ because the last thing I want to do is stand in a DJ Shrine while people look around as my mom takes them thru at all the stuff I’ve done. No thanks 🙅🏽‍♂️😂,” he continued.

“I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being,” he added.

“Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home 🏠❤️🌺,” he wrote.

