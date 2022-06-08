Caroline Brooks on the Real Housewives of Dubai: ‘It’s emotional, dramatic and luxurious’

The reality TV personality sat down with theGrio and talked about the brand new series, what fans can expect from her fellow Real Housewives and more



In just one episode, Caroline Brooks has made quite the splash on The Real Housewives of Dubai, which premiered last week.

Reflecting on the premiere, she told theGrio ahead of Wednesday night’s second episode that she’s “feeling pretty good” about the series. The first generation American and Afro-Latina also spoke about how she feels now that the show is finally airing and what the ladies have in store for fans as the season progresses.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI — Season:1 — Pictured: Caroline Brooks — (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo)

“The premiere episode was amazing,” said Brooks, who is divorced and has one child. “It was absolutely beautiful, it was full of drama, it was full of energy. It was everything that we want in housewives, isn’t it?” Still, seeing herself on camera was a bit of a “shock.” Some moments, she said, she doesn’t remember happened during filming.

“When you’re in the moment, you don’t actually remember the cameras are there,” Brooks, one of the first female real estate directors in Dubai,” explained. They are there for so long, it just becomes a part of your life.”

Brooks didn’t go in totally blind, however, as she is a big Housewives fan herself. “Me being an American, obviously the Real Housewives franchise is legendary in our country. After all of these years, it’s almost two decades strong and I was super excited when I got the call.”

As previously mentioned, The Real Housewives of Dubai contains all the hallmarks of the franchise fans have come to know and love, including drama. For instance, there is Brooks’ tagline: “The desert is ruthless, but nothing is more savage than me.”

In the first episode, a little of that shows when she lands right in the middle of some drama, forced to defend herself after a bad game of telephone between co-stars Chanel Ayan and Caroline Stanbury. This led to a spat between Brooks and Ayan, which Brooks tells us is par for the course for the two.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI — (Photo by: Emilija Popovic/Bravo)

“Of course, you know me and Chanel, we are like two bulls in a China shop,” she said. “But that’s my girl, we all get along! We fight, we make up, we argue again, we make up again! It’s tiring, but it is what it is.”

With all of the strong personalities, Brooks said it makes things very fiery, but it’s “love there at the end of the day.”

With only two episodes out, there is still plenty of the season left for fans to enjoy. Describing the rest of the season in three words, the owner of the Glass House Salon and Spa chose, “Emotional, dramatic and luxurious.”

Brooks promises, “You’re going to see one of the most luxurious places in the world.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

