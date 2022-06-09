Who had the most influence on the TIME100 red carpet?

The 2022 TIME100 list included luminaries Ariana DeBose, Jon Batiste and Mary J. Blige. So who showed up and showed out?

The series of ceremonies we know as “awards season” may be over, but the honors keep coming —and so do the red carpets. Case in point: the 2022 TIME100 gala, which took place on Wednesday in New York City.

As previously reported by theGrio, the annual list highlights “the 100 most influential people in the world,” as rated by the magazine. This year’s list of luminaries ranged from Grammy winners to grassroots organizers and beyond, many of whom showed up on the red carpet to celebrate the coveted honor. And though the TIME100 honors social impact, we couldn’t help but notice some impact on the gala’s step-and-repeat, too. Since we always have our eyes on all things Black and beautiful, we’ve compiled a little recap of the evening’s looks.

Ariana DeBose attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Abby Phillip

The CNN star stunned in a sleek, one-shouldered violet gown, giving the TIME100 a glamorous glimpse at her off-camera style.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Adrienne Banfield Norris

The Red Table Talk co-host and ageless beauty reminded us “Gammy’s still got it” in a flowing leopard-printed gown.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Ariana DeBose

Ahead of hosting this weekend’s Tony Awards, the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning triple threat and 2022 TIME100 Artist gave us glitz in floral sequined Oscar de la Renta.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Aurora James

The founder of Brother Vellies and the Fifteen Percent Pledge is never short on style, but this round the 2021 honoree went long on glamour, wearing a fully fringed high-low dress with a major train.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Chris Smalls

The Amazon Labor Union organizer and president kept it 100 for the TIME100, giving us his own take on red carpet style with help from Prada.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Derrick Palmer

Smalls’ partner-in-organizing, Derrick Palmer, was also on the carpet Wednesday night, clearly rooting for all-Black everything.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Dwyane Wade and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Another dynamic duo? Former NBA star and 2020 TIME100 honoree Dwyane Wade joined friend and 2022 TIME100 Pioneer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson for a photo.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Ijeoma Oluo

The bestselling author and 2021 TIME100 honoree returned to the carpet this year with a comfortable twist on glamour, pairing her Jibri-designed chartreuse sequined jumpsuit with fresh white sneakers. “This look was perhaps my favorite look I’ve ever worn in my entire life,” she wrote.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Jazmine Sullivan

The long-overdue Grammy winner was all smiles on the TIME100 red carpet, putting a sexy spin on the classic white shirtdress with a wrapped silhouette and daring slit.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Jon Batiste

Adding another triumph to his accolade-filled year, Jon Batiste was named an “Icon” in this year’s TIME100—and gave the photogs a few of his signature moves in his beaded white suit and shimmering shirt.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Mary J. Blige

Another undisputed icon? Mary J. Blige, showing some love in a sculptural and skin-baring aqua-colored gown with a heart-shaped bodice by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Michael R. Jackson

It’s a big week for Michael R. Jackson, who was not only recognized as a TIME100 Artist on Wednesday but will undoubtedly score some Tonys this weekend for his groundbreaking Broadway musical, A Strange Loop, which leads the pack with 11 nominations.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Nadine Smith

A veteran activist and lobbyist for LGBTQ+ rights as well as the executive director of Equality Florida, TIME100 Icon Nadine Smith kept it iconic in a classic tux with a twist.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Quinta Brunson

Don’t let her frumpy schoolmarm looks on Abbott Elementary fool you; the hit show’s creator and star Quinta Brunson knows how to turn a look. On Wednesday night, she did just that, gorgeous in shimmering purple Dolce & Gabbana.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Tarana Burke

MeToo founder and former TIME100 honoree Tarana Burke seemingly paid tribute to the magazine itself on Wednesday night, wearing a strapless red gown with handkerchief layers.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Zendaya

We’re not saying we saved the best for last (this list was in alphabetical order), but TIME100 Innovator Zendaya always shuts it down in style. This time, the multifaceted star went vintage in a teal velvet and taffeta patchwork gown by Bob Mackie, making it look very easy being green.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Maiysha Kai is Lifestyle Editor of theGrio, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, great books and aesthetics, and the brilliance of Black culture. She is also the editor-author of Body (Words of Change series).

