Jennifer Hudson becomes an EGOT winner

Hudson became the second Black woman after Whoopi Goldberg to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award

It’s a good day to be Jennifer Hudson. The esteemed singer and actress has just joined the ranks of some of the best in the business: EGOT winners. When “A Strange Loop” won Best Musical at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, Hudson became the recipient of the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

Jennifer Hudson appears on June 12, 2022 in the “75th Annual Tony Awards” press room at the 3 West Club in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Hudson, alongside RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle and Billy Porter, serves as a co-producer of “A Strange Loop,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Michael R. Jackson that won the top award at the “75th Annual Tony Awards.” With her Tony Award, Hudson joins Whoopi Goldberg as the second Black woman to join the list of EGOT winners, which includes John Legend and Rita Moreno.

Hudson is the 17th addition to the coveted EGOT list. In 2007, she won an Academy Award for her role as Effie White in “Dreamgirls,” while she earned her Daytime Emmy last year for the animated short, “Baba Yaga.” As for Grammys, Hudson has two, one for her debut album and also for Best Musical Theater album for her role as Shug Avery in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple.”

Hudson’s EGOT status seems to be something of a dream come true for the producer, who spoke of the possibility to People Magazine last year. She told the outlet, “I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy. So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win. [They’re] like my good luck charms.”

Michael R. Jackson and Jennifer Hudson seen on June 12, 2022 in the “75th Annual Tony Awards” press room at the 3 West Club in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

In addition to winning Best Musical, “A Strange Loop” also won Best Book of a Musical. Described as a, “big, Black and queer ass American Broadway show,” the musical has earned rave reviews since it premiered off-Broadway in 2019. The show won Best Musical against competition like “MJ the Musical,” “Six: The Musical,” “Girl From the North Country,” “Paradise Square” and “Mr. Saturday Night.”

