Drug to treat alopecia gets FDA approval

According to the FDA, more than 300,000 people a year in the U.S. are affected by the condition.

A new drug that has gotten FDA approval may provide some relief for adults battling alopecia areata.

As reported by People, the FDA on Monday approved baricitinib, brand name Olumiant, which can restore hair growth. The approval comes after patients in a clinical trial experienced 80 percent of hair regrowth in 36 weeks, while those who took a placebo had only 5 percent hair growth, according to a news release.

“People with alopecia areata, dermatologists and other healthcare providers have been looking forward to this day when there is an FDA-approved systemic medicine for this often-devastating disease. Alopecia areata causes unpredictable hair loss that can be patchy or complete, and it affects people of all ages and ethnicities,” said Dr. Brett King, associate professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine and lead investigator of the alopecia trials, called BRAVE-AA.

The once-daily pill was made by U.S. pharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly. Baricitinib was originally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat rheumatoid arthritis in 2018. The drug is the first approved treatment in the United States for alopecia. According to the FDA, more than 300,000 people a year are affected by the autoimmune condition, NBC News reports.

As reported previously by theGrio, millions of people around the world are affected by the hair loss associated with alopecia, which was cast in the spotlight after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the “94th Academy Awards.” Smith assaulted the comedian after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The actress has previously been open about her own battle with alopecia.

In 2018, she first detailed the “terrifying” moment she started experiencing massive hair loss. “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald’?” she said. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”

Baricitinib reportedly prevents the body’s immune system from attacking hair follicles, which helps hair regrow.

“Today marks a milestone with the first-ever FDA-approved systemic treatment for alopecia areata patients, who face significant challenges every day including limited public knowledge about the disease, a lack of treatment options and social stigma,” said Nicole Friedland, president and chief executive officer of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF).

Friedland added, “The approval of Olumiant can spark hope for many patients and encourage new treatment conversations with their doctors. NAAF wants more choices for our patient community and with the approval of Olumiant, there are now new treatment expectations being established in alopecia areata care.”

