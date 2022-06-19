Actor Dyllón Burnside is ‘embracing freedom and moving in freedom’ in 2022

The “Pose” actor talks to theGrio’s Cortney Wills about the definition of freedom and his Juneteenth plans.

In a recent interview with theGrio’s Cortney Wills, Dyllón Burnside defined what freedom means to him.

“Freedom looks like doing exactly what it is I want to do and being exactly who it is I want to be without the pressure of outside opinions,” he said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Dyllón Burnside attends 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on May 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“I think that we don’t have a sense of freedom because we don’t allow ourselves to have it, and so nobody is going to set us free. We’ve got to liberate ourselves from thinking that someone else is going to do it before we can actually ever see it,” Burnside continued.

Check out his full response in the video above.

Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, rolling out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on Twitter: @TheKaylaGrant.

