Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts gift clothing line for Juneteenth

The couple spoke with theGrio’s Jared Alexander about their plans for Juneteenth.

Actress Niecy Nash and singer Jessica Betts spoke with theGrio’s Jared Alexander about their Juneteenth plans.

“We want to give a gift for Juneteenth, and that is going to be our clothing line,” Nash said.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

As for their individual plans, Betts said that she simply wants to enjoy the day.

Check out their full response in the video above.

Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, rolling out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on Twitter: @TheKaylaGrant.

