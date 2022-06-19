Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts describe what freedom means to them

In an interview with theGrio’s Jared Alexander, Jessica Betts described freedom as liberty.

Loading the player...

Singer Jessica Betts said freedom is having liberty, not conforming and dreaming big without limitations during a recent interview with theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

“I feel like being free is just being able to break off them shackles and chains and just feel like you could do anything,” Betts said. “Love is also freedom because with that and the power of love, I feel like you could accomplish and do anything you put your heart and mind to.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts attend the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema

In agreement with Betts, Nash said that she is a “living epistle” of that because she has allowed herself to do whatever she wants to do.

“I probably feel the most free in this moment in time than I’ve ever felt in my life because I’m unapologetically me,” Nash said.

Check out their full response in the video above.

Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, rolling out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on Twitter: @TheKaylaGrant.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!