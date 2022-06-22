Mary J. Blige discusses her legacy, shares her favorite female R&B singers today

The Grammy Award-winning artist talks with theGrio’s Natasha S. Alford about her legacy and the younger generation of artists.

Loading the player...

In a recent interview with theGrio’s Natasha S. Alford, Mary J. Blige shares that she wants her legacy to be embracing to everyone after a throwback-filled performance at theGrio’s “A Seat at the Table” gala, which followed the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“The younger generation is speaking their truth through their songs, so I just want to be looked at as someone that continued, that gave and [that] embraced, and not became this bitter person once I got success,” she said. “[There’s] enough money and everything … for everybody. So, I just want to be remembered as a giver and a woman who did not give up on herself.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 08: Mary J. Blige attends Strength Of A Woman Festival

In the interview, Blige also mentioned some of her favorite young female artists in this generation, including Ella Mai, Summer Walker, H.E.R., and more.

Watch the entire interview above.

Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, rolling out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on Twitter: @TheKaylaGrant.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!